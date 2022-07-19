Lewandowski vs Benzema - How have the star strikers performed for their clubs?

Two of the best strikers in the world will lock horns in the ElClasico from the upcoming season

Robert Lewandowski's move to FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the most talked-about transfer in the ongoing summer window.

The current 'Best FIFA Men's Player' left the Bundesliga giants after eight years and sealed a €50 million move to the Catalan side.

With the 33-year-old's move to Barcelona, LaLiga now have two of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski at Barcelona and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

ElClasico is one of the most famous fixtures in the world with huge interest generated whenever Real Madrid take on Barcelona.

Now, with the arrival of Lewandowski to Barcelona, we'll see two top strikers go head-to-head in the ElClasico. Karim Benzema has been in stunning form Real Madrid during the 2021/22 season, helping them win the Champions League. Lewandowski is the reigning FIFA Men's Best Player.

There will be a bit of spice and flavour to the upcoming ElClasicos.

So which striker between Lewandowski and Benzema performed better in club football? Let's find out.

How has Robert Lewandowski performed in his club career?

Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 253 238 45 UEFA Champions League 78 69 18 DFB Pokal 33 29 7 DFL Super Cup 8 6 0 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 1 FIFA Club World Cup 2 2 1 Total 375 344 72

Lewandowski at Dortmund

Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 131 74 30 UEFA Champions League 28 17 7 DFB Pokal 17 10 4 DFL Super Cup 3 1 0 Europa League 8 1 1 Total 187 103 42

Lewandowski at Lech Poznan

Competition Matches Goals Assists PKO Ekstraklasa 58 32 15 Europa League/UEFA Cup 16 6 3 Fortuna Polish Cup 7 2 2 Superpuchar Polski 1 1 0 Total 82 41 20

How has Karim Benzema performed in his club career?

Benzema at Real Madrid

Competition Matches Goals Assists LaLiga 414 219 116 UEFA Champions League 123 74 26 Copa del Rey 44 21 11 FIFA Club World Cup 8 3 2 UEFA Super Cup 4 1 1 Supercop de Espana 11 5 3 Total 604 323 159

Benzema at Lyon

Competition Matches Goals Assists Ligue 1 112 43 23 UEFA Champions League 19 12 3 Coupe de France 11 9 1 Coupe de la Ligue 3 1 0 Trophee des Champions 3 1 9 Trophy 148 66 27

How many trophies have Lewandowski and Benzema won?