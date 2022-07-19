Lewandowski vs Benzema - How have the star strikers performed for their clubs?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Two of the best strikers in the world will lock horns in the ElClasico from the upcoming season

Robert Lewandowski's move to FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the most talked-about transfer in the ongoing summer window.

The current 'Best FIFA Men's Player' left the Bundesliga giants after eight years and sealed a €50 million move to the Catalan side.

With the 33-year-old's move to Barcelona, LaLiga now have two of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski at Barcelona and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

ElClasico is one of the most famous fixtures in the world with huge interest generated whenever Real Madrid take on Barcelona.

Now, with the arrival of Lewandowski to Barcelona, we'll see two top strikers go head-to-head in the ElClasico. Karim Benzema has been in stunning form Real Madrid during the 2021/22 season, helping them win the Champions League. Lewandowski is the reigning FIFA Men's Best Player.

There will be a bit of spice and flavour to the upcoming ElClasicos.

So which striker between Lewandowski and Benzema performed better in club football? Let's find out.

How has Robert Lewandowski performed in his club career?

Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

Bundesliga

253

238

45

UEFA Champions League

78

69

18

DFB Pokal

33

29

7

DFL Super Cup

8

6

0

UEFA Super Cup

1

0

1

FIFA Club World Cup

2

2

1

Total

375

344

72

Lewandowski at Dortmund

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

Bundesliga

131

74

30

UEFA Champions League

28

17

7

DFB Pokal

17

10

4

DFL Super Cup

3

1

0

Europa League

8

1

1

Total

187

103

42

Lewandowski at Lech Poznan

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

PKO Ekstraklasa

58

32

15

Europa League/UEFA Cup

16

6

3

Fortuna Polish Cup

7

2

2

Superpuchar Polski

1

1

0

Total

82

41

20

How has Karim Benzema performed in his club career?

Benzema at Real Madrid

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

LaLiga

414

219

116

UEFA Champions League

123

74

26

Copa del Rey

44

21

11

FIFA Club World Cup

8

3

2

UEFA Super Cup

4

1

1

Supercop de Espana

11

5

3

Total

604

323

159

Benzema at Lyon

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

Ligue 1

112

43

23

UEFA Champions League

19

12

3

Coupe de France

11

9

1

Coupe de la Ligue

3

1

0

Trophee des Champions

3

1

9

Trophy

148

66

27

How many trophies have Lewandowski and Benzema won?

Player

Trophies

Total

Robert Lewandowski

Ekstraklasa (1), Polish Cup (1), Polish Super Cup (1), Bundesliga (10), DFB pokal (4), DFL Super Cup (6), Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Club World Cup (1).

26

Karim Benzema

Ligue 1 (4), Coupe de France (1), Trophee des Champions (2), LaLiga (4), Copa del rey (2), Supercopa de Espana (4), Champions League (5), UEFA Super Cup (3), Club World Cup (4)

29

