Lewandowski becomes Bundesliga's highest-scoring foreign player

Robert Lewandowski has made German football history as his goal in Saturday's clash with means he is the foreign player with the most goals of all-time in the .

The Pole was on target in the 37th minute as he put 2-0 in front in their game at Allianz Arena, bringing up a total of 196 goals in 's top-flight league.

The record had been set by Claudio Pizarro with 195 Bundesliga goals.

The 40-year-old striker was last on target in his side's 1-1 draw with on February 16 and he missed the chance to pull clear of Lewandowski during Friday's 4-2 win over .

That gave the opportunity to the Bayern forward to move ahead as he lined up against Wolfsburg, with Lewandowski scoring his side's second of the game after Serge Gnabry had put them in front.

Of his total of 196 Bundesliga goals, the 30-year-old has scored 122 of them for Bayern, while the other 74 came during his spell with Dortmund between 2010 and 2014.

Lewandowski and Pizarro are way out in front as the Bundesliga's highest foreign scorers, with Brazilian Giovane Elber some way behind in third spot with a total of 133 goals.

Vedad Ibisevic sits in fourth having amassed 118 goals for four different clubs over his career in Germany, including Alemannia Aachen, , and his current club Hertha Berlin.

More to follow...