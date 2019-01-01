‘Levy vowed he’d never lose anyone on a free again’ – Eriksen’s Spurs saga surprises Sherwood

The ex-Spurs player and manager hopes a Denmark international playmaker can be persuaded to sign a new contract in north London

Former boss Tim Sherwood is hoping to see Christian Eriksen talked into signing a new contract, with Daniel Levy having vowed to “never, ever lose anyone on a free again”.

The Spurs chairman is said to have made that bold declaration after seeing Sol Campball famously cross the north London divide to join in 2001.

There is no suggestion that Eriksen could tread a similar path, but he has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter and Real Madrid.

Sherwood admits the international playmaker is good enough to grace any side in the world, but expects Tottenham to do all they can to prevent a move from happening.

The ex-Spurs midfielder and manager told Sky Sports of Eriksen: “He’s a top, top player. He can play for the two giants in , and he could play for any big club. Hopefully, for Tottenham’s sake, those big clubs are not going to be there for him at the end of the season.

“Then, I believe, it’s possible that he could sign a new contract at Tottenham and I really hope for Tottenham’s sake that he does. I remember when I was at Tottenham and Sol Campbell left, Daniel Levy vowed he would never, ever lose anyone on a free again.”

Sherwood added on Eriksen, with the 27-year-old urged to carefully weigh up his options: “He’s run his contract down for a reason, it wouldn’t be a money-motivated reason.

“Christian Eriksen wants to leave the football club because he wants to go to a club where he thinks he can win trophies.

“I believe that’s a difficult task, to find a club better than Tottenham to win trophies.”

While being of the opinion that Eriksen should be signing a new deal with Spurs, Sherwood concedes that other contract rebels will be seriously considering opportunities elsewhere.

international defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will see their respective terms expire next summer, with it likely that both will head out of north London.

Sherwood added: “Alderweireld looks like he’s going to move and at 30 years of age, it’s probably his last time, and Jan Vertonghen at 32, it’s probably the last time they’re ever going to fill the till up.

“It’s a short career. They need to do that. Perhaps . Chinese clubs don’t take defenders very often but the last move of their career, they’re probably waiting for that big one just to come.”