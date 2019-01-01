Lesotho on the cusp of maiden Afcon qualification

Lesotho sit on second position in Group L and are on the brink of qualifying for their first ever Afcon finals

Lesotho is in the final push for a maiden appearance at the (Afcon) tournament as they visit Cape Verde for Sunday’s match.

The small Southern African country needs a win in Praia and not to worry about the result from the East African derby between and .

Uganda has already booked an Afcon ticket and the last qualification spot is between Lesotho, Tanzania and Cape Verde.

While winning away from home could be a difficult mission, Lesotho coach Moses Maliehe is bracing up the task at hand.

“I’m aware that when we play Cape Verde it will be a physical game rather than a tactical one,” Maliehe told BBC.

“That’s why we have started our preparation early to get our players tuned for the game. “We are ready to play Cape Verde; we know it will be a hard task and won't be easy and that they will attack most of the time.

“We started early with the preparations because 90 percent of our players are home-based.

“We have a chance. The game itself is already motivation for my players; I don't have to motivate them for this. It will be a first-time ever for Lesotho to qualify and my boys are ready for that opportunity. We are well prepared. There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation.”

Lesotho has three players (Tswarelo Bereng, Tumelo Khutlang, and Luciano Matsoso) plying their trade for South African Premier Soccer League side Black .

Nkoto Masoabi and Thabo Sefuli play in the South African National First Division for Real Kings.

American-based strikers Jane Tsotleho and Lesia Thetsane are the only players stationed in America.