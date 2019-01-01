Leon Balogun ruled out of Brighton’s trip to Leicester City

The Nigeria international is the only player in Chris Hughton’s squad who is expected to sit out Tuesday’s Premier League game due to injury

and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has confirmed that Leon Balogun will miss their visit to on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is yet to recover from a shoulder injury he suffered in training a fortnight ago and has not been listed in the Seagulls’ travelling squad to Leicester.

Balogun was last in action on February 6 in his side's 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion and has missed two consecutive matches so far.

While a couple of players including Glenn Murray, Solly March, Lewis Dunk and Jurgen Locadia are in contention to return on Tuesday, Hughton disclosed that the Super Eagles centre-back is the only player expected to be unavailable.

“Leon Balogun is the only one not available,” Hughton said in his pre-match conference.

"Murray, Dunk and Izquierdo are all back - we have some decisions to make today.

"Solly March is also fine and has trained in the last few days - as has Jurgen yesterday, he's one we have to make a decision on too."

Balogun switched to the English top-flight on a free last summer and has featured sparingly for Brighton this season with eight league appearances so far - including five starts.

Brighton, currently placed 16th in the table with three points above the relegation zone, will aim to compound the Foxes' misery as they chase their first league since December 29.