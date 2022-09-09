Lens vs Troyes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this week, as Lens welcome Troyes to face them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The hosts are unbeaten after a blistering start to the new top-flight campaign, dropping points on just two occasions so far.

They will hope that form hopes for the visit of their mid-table opponents, who have not had such a poor start themselves - and will be keen to push on towards the upper echelons of the division as the autumn schedule starts to pick up pace.

Lens vs Troyes date & kick-off time

Game: Lens vs Troyes Date: September 9/10, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lens vs Troyes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. The game can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Fans in India can catch the match on TV5MONDE Asie.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India TV5MONDE Asie Voot Select

Lens squad & team news

It has been a fine season to date for Lens, but their hopes of keeping that momentum on a roll might hit a snag today, with no shortage of injury problems playing havoc with them.

Skipper Seko Fofana leads a delegation of stars, including Gael Kakuta, Wesley Saïd, Adam Buksa, and Wuilker Faríñez who are all expected to miss this clash.

Position Players Goalkeepers Faríñez, Leca, Samba, Pandor Defenders Machado, Danso, Medina, Fortès, Haïdara, Boura, Gradit, Louveau Midfielders Onana, S. Fofana, Kakuta, Poręba, Cabot, Costa, Samed, Frankowski, Y. Fofana Forwards Sotoca, Buksa, Openda, Claude-Maurice, Saïd

Troyes squad and team news

Seven points from their last three games has seen Troyes rally through mid-table, and now they'll hope to push on and keep themselves ticking over, particularly as European-facing outfits begin continental campaigns.

Andreas Bruus and Karim Azamoum are expected to miss out with knee problems though, but Abdu Conte could come back into the side.