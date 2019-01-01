"I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club," Rodgers said.

"Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

The 46-year-old previously managed and in the competition, almost winning the title with the Reds in 2013-14.

He took charge of Liverpool in 2012 following a stint that saw him lead Swansea to promotion in 2011.

Rodgers then claimed seven major trophies during his time at Celtic, leaving the Glasgow club on the brink of a third consecutive domestic treble.

"I’m absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan’s calibre to Leicester City and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together," said Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

“As projects, including the development of our new training ground and the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium continue to take shape, and as a young squad of great potential begins to mature, Brendan and his colleagues arrive at an exciting time for Leicester City.

"We’re continuing to grow as a Club and I am anticipating that Brendan’s coaching methods, knowledge and experience can enhance our journey.”

Rodgers will be in attendance Leicester take on at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and will take charge of the club for the first time for Sunday's match at .

His first home match will come the week after when the Foxes host as the club currently sits 12th in the Premier League.