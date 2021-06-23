Leicester City's Toure and Cercle Brugge's Jaidi receive Uefa Pro Licences

The African football icons now boast the highest-level managerial qualification in association football in Europe

Leicester City first-team coach Kolo Toure and Cercle Brugge assistant manager Radhi Jaidi have received their Uefa Pro Licences.

The former Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia centre-backs completed their coaching badges with the English Football Association a year ago.

However, they were presented with their certificates on Tuesday alongside former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

A Uefa Pro Licence is required for anyone who is keen on managing a football club in the top-tier of any European nation's league system on a permanent basis.

The 45-year-old took to social media to express his delight following his recent feat.

“I am delighted to receive my certificate today, one year after graduating,” Jaidi wrote on his Twitter handle.

“I worked with a lot of passion and desire to achieve this goal. This has allowed me to take an important step forward in my coaching career.

“My ambitions are always high. Looking forward to achieving more.”

After spells at Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City, Jaidi signed for Southampton where he represented them between 2009 and 2012 before taking up a managerial role in the Saints’ U23s five years later.

The Tunisian moved on to the United Soccer League where he was named as Hartford Athletic head coach in November 2019.

In February 2021, he was named as an assistant coach at Belgian First Division A side Cercle Brugge. In his maiden season, he helped the Green and Black maintain their Belgian First Division A status after they finished 16th in the 18-team league.

His ultimate dream is to become the first Tunisian and first-ever African-born manager in the English top-flight.

"I notice so many people from former clubs Bolton, Southampton and Birmingham fans, still think I am still playing!” Jaidi told Hampshire Live.

"I am so committed to my coaching that I do not communicate enough outside, to let people know that I am a coach now.

"I was the first Tunisian to play in the Premier League and the first Tunisian to win a trophy as a coach in England.

“I am very hungry to achieve more, I want to be one of the first Tunisians to take in a senior team at the top level as a head coach.

"The dream is the Premier League, but there are so many challenges, challenges like unconscious bias and there is so much competition.

"I still believe in my ability as a coach and I've shown so many strong performances since being a coach at Southampton."

For Toure, he joined Celtic's coaching staff as a technical assistant in September 2017. Two years later, he left Scotland for the King Power Stadium as a first-team coach.