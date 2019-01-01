Leicester City confirm Islam Slimani season-long loan exit for Monaco

The Algeria international has struggled to break into the first team at the King Power Stadium and was thought to be surplus to Brendan Rodgers' plans

have confirmed the exit of Islam Slimani on a season-long loan to with an option to buy should the striker impress in .

The international, who swapped CP for the King Power Stadium in 2016 on a five-year deal, has struggled to establish himself at the Foxes.

The 31-year-old, having joined following Leicester's memorable Premier League triumph, has been unable to dislodge Jamie Vardy as a key attacking threat during his tenure.

He scored only eight goals in all competitions in his maiden season and has subsequently spent loan spells with and in the past two years.

He joins Monaco who themselves have struggled in the past 12 months, having slipped from a 2nd place finish in 2017-18 to just escaping the clutches of relegation in 2018-19 following a disastrous spell with Thierry Henry at the helm.

With former boss Leonardo Jardim restored in charge, Slimani becomes the latest in a number of eye-catching signings made by the club, joining Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder as fellow new arrivals, though they have recorded consecutive defeats in their opening fixtures of the new campaign.

"I am very happy to be involved with Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for the first places in the championship and to qualify for European competitions," he told Monaco's official website.

"I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals."

Slimani won the in July, appearing as a late substitute as Algeria defeated in the final.

He previously was named Algerian Footballer of the Year in 2013 and has made 63 appearances for his country - 16 more than he made across the three seasons he has spent so far contacted to Leicester.

The Foxes meanwhile have made several major new signings ahead of the 2019-20 campaign too, with Youri Tielemans coming the opposite way from Monaco, alongside Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez.

Rodgers' side are yet to record a win this season, though they have held both and Wolverhampton Wanderers to a draw to underline their top six aspirations and credentials.