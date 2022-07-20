Legia Warsaw vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Celtic are preparing to open the defence of their Scottish Premiership title in 2022-23, while also joining a Champions League party at the group stage, and a trip to Legia Warsaw forms part of their pre-season preparations. A contest on Polish soil is being taken in to honour former goalkeeper Artur Boruc – a man who remains a legend at both clubs.
The outcome of the contest will have no bearing on how the upcoming campaign will play out for two ambitious outfits, but they are eager to start building momentum and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to keep across the action.
Legia Warsaw vs Celtic date & kick-off time
Game
Legia Warsaw vs Celtic
Date
July 20, 2022
Kick-of
5pm BST / 12pm ET
How to watch Legia Warsaw vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
The pre-season encounter will be screened live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1. It is also available to watch and stream online through Premier Sports Player and Celtic TV.
TV channel
Online stream
Premier Sports 1
Premier Sports Player / Celtic TV
Celtic team news
A lively outing against Championship side Blackburn at the weekend saw Celtic get the summer test they have been crying out for.
Ange Postecoglou made sweeping changes to his starting XI for that contest, with senior stars getting more of a look-in after being eased into a pre-season fold.
A competitive XI will be fielded against Legia, with the likes of Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, David Turnbull, Callum McGregor and Jota seeing important minutes of late.
Anthony Ralston is a doubt, though, after limping off against Blackburn.
He took a heavy blow to the foot against Rovers, with an unfortunate cut requiring stitches, but first-choice right-back Josip Juranovic is on hand to fill a starting berth once again.
