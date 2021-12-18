Leeds vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Arsenal will be looking to extend their winning streak when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Gunners have bounced back from successive defeats against Manchester United and Everton with convincing victories over Southampton and West Ham, moving into the top four in the process.

In contrast, Leeds are at a low ebb after suffering a 7-0 defeat away to Manchester City in midweek, with injuries mounting up and just five points now separating them from the relegation zone.

Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.

Game Leeds United vs Arsenal Date Saturday, December 18 Kick-off time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing Leeds vs Arsenal live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK) and the game can also be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Sky Go

In the United States (U.S.), NBC is broadcasting the game live on TV. Alternatively it can also be streamed live via Peacock Premium.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream NBC Peacock Premium

Team news & squads

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Cresswell, Koch, Drameh, Fuhr Hjelde Midfielders Raphinha, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Shackleton, Forshaw, Summerville, McKinstry, McCarron, Jenkins Forwards James, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Junior Firpo is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings, while Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford are all injured. However, Robin Koch is back in contention after not featuring since the first game of the season.

Predicted team starting XI: Meslier; Cresswell, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas; Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Forshaw, Raphinha; Gelhardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Leno, Okonkwo, Hein Defenders Gabriel, Tomiyasu, White, Tierney, Tavares, Soares, Mari, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac Midfielders Partey, Xhaka, Lokonga, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss out once again after being stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons, while Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli are both doubtful and Sead Kolasinac is a long-term absentee.

Predicted team starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Betting odds & tips

Arsenal are the favourites to beat Leeds at 5/6 (1.83) with bet365. At 29/10 (3.90) to win, Leeds are considered slight underdogs.

Alexandre Lacazette is the 9/2 (5.50) favourite to be first goalscorer in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Tyler Roberts is the 17/2 (9.50) front-runner for injury-hit Leeds.

Unbeaten in nine meetings against Leeds, and having kept six clean sheets in their last nine fixtures, Arsenal could offer tempting value at 5/2 (3.50) to win to nil here.

Recent results & form

Leeds last five results Arsenal last five results Manchester City 7-0 Leeds (14/12/21) Arsenal 2-0 West Ham (15/12/21) Chelsea 3-2 Leeds (11/12/21) Arsenal 3-0 Southampton (11/12/21) Leeds 2-2 Brentford (05/12/21) Everton 2-1 Arsenal (06/12/21) Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace (30/11/21) Manchester Unted 3-2 Arsenal (02/12/21) Brighton 0-0 Leeds (27/11/21) Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (27/11/21)

Having got to within a 95th-minute Jorginho penalty of securing a creditable 2-2 draw away to Chelsea, Tuesday's trip to Manchester City was clearly a step too far for a Leeds side that have been ravaged by injuries.

Article continues below

With yet more players struck down by injury and suspension at the Etihad Stadium, Marcelo Bielsa's team look up against it to turn around a run of just one win in seven when they face a confident Arsenal side.

Indeed, the Gunners will be in high spirits after leapfrogging West Ham into the Champions League places by beating them 2-0 in a polished display at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Despite losing their last three successive away games, Mikel Arteta's men head to Elland Road confident of gaining a result against a Leeds side suffering from an injury crisis amid a hectic fixture list.