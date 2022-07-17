Leeds teenage hopeful Gray stretchered off after nasty McGinn tackle in friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Australia

The 16-year-old has already become a subject of excitement among Whites fans, but is now facing a spell on the sidelines

Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray had to be stretchered off the pitch due to an ankle injury after a nasty challenge from Aston Villa’s John McGinn during a pre-season friendly game on Sunday.

Leeds United and Aston Villa locked horns while on their respective pre-season tours in Brisbane, Australia over the weekend.

Aston Villa won the tie 1-0 courtesy of a Danny Ings strike, but the contest was overshadowed by Gray's injury.

What happened to Archie Gray?

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder suffered the knock after attempting to reach a loose ball in the middle of the pitch, with McGinn appearing to stamp down on his ankle after lunging in with a late tackle.

Gray was visibly in pain as he left the pitch on a stretcher. Just a couple of minutes before the incident, he had picked up a booking himself for a strong challenge on Villa’s Emiliano Buendia.

What did Steven Gerrard say about Gray’s injury?

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wished the youngster a speedy recovery but termed it as an unlucky incident.

After the game, Gerrard said, “We wish the young kid very well. Hopefully, it's not a long injury. John's got the ball, he's been unlucky in the follow-through. There was one just before by the same boy on Buendia and my heart was in my mouth."

The Liverpool legend also suggested that the game was played in the right spirit even though tempers flared here and there.

"In the main it was played in the right way," Gerrard added. "It got feisty for a short period, there were a few feisty tackles from them, couple from us. You've got two Premier League teams who want to win a game. Both sets want to win even though it's a friendly. It's normal."

What did Jesse Marsch say about the injury?

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hopes Gray's injury is not too serious and that the teenager will recover soon.

“We are hopeful that it’s not too bad," the American head coach told reporters.

"He was in some pain initially but we’re hopeful nothing is broken. Hopefully, it’s an ankle sprain and we’ll see the severity of it in the next couple of days."

