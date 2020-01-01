Leeds-linked Simeone admits Premier League ambition - but says dad's Atletico Madrid is his 'second home'

Despite being happy at Cagliari, the 25-year-old forward is already thinking about a switch to Spain or England in the future

Giovanni Simeone, the forward linked with a move to Leeds last month, says he would like to play in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is the son of manager Diego Simeone, and he admits the Spanish club feels like his home - even though he has never played for them.

Cagliari president Tommaso Guilini said that Leeds had been interested in signing both Simeone Jr. and midfielder Nahitan Nandez during the summer transfer window.

However, Simeone had only recently signed for Cagliari on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell from , and the side were not willing to let him leave.

He has started the new season in fine form too, scoring five goals in seven appearances to help his side sit 11th in the table.

Indeed, only Andrea Belotti, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have scored more than him in the Italian top flight, while he also chipped in with one assist and completed a team-high 75 per cent of his dribbles.

Despite his permanent spell at Cagliari still being in its infancy, Simeone is already thinking about his next move and says LaLiga side Atletico – coached by his father Diego – holds a special appeal.

"I am enjoying Cagliari but I would like to be able to change at some point in my career, that would help me to keep growing," he told Marca . "Maybe in or in , which is another place that I like a lot.

"I always say that being in other countries makes you a better player because leagues and teams are different and I would like to keep growing.

"The feeling that I have for Atletico is different because my dad is there. I am obviously a fan of the clubs that he played for since I was a kid, but Atletico is a bit different.

"Each time my father played for Atletico I have put on their shirt and been a fan. Since I was a child, I have felt Atletico is my home, even though I never played there and never lived in Spain really.

"To have this feeling of a second home is a good feeling."

Cagliari travel to champions on Saturday as Serie A resumes following November's international break.