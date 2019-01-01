Leeds fined £200,000 following 'Spygate'

have been fined £200,000 following 'Spygate', in which a club representative was caught spying on 's training session prior to their upcoming Championship clash.

The EFL have deemed the club to be in breach of Regulation 3.4 - ‘in all matters and transactions relating to the League, each Club shall behave towards each other Club and The League with the utmost good faith.’

Consequentially, Marcelo Bielsa's side have been fined £200,000 and have also been issued a formal reprimand that the action must not be repeated.

More to follow...