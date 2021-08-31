Leeds confirm £25m James transfer from Manchester United

The Wales international leaves Old Trafford after spending just over two seasons with the Red Devils

Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of Daniel James on a permanent transfer from Manchester United - over two-and-a-half years on from his aborted arrival at Elland Road.

The Wales international has joined the Whites for a reported £25 million ($34m) fee, on a five-year deal that runs through 2026 in West Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old infamously saw a move from Swansea City to Leeds collapse at the last hour of the January transfer window in 2019, and subsequently signed for the Red Devils that summer.

What was said?

"The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," said Victor Orta, Leeds director of football, in a club statement.

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”

James' time at Man Utd

The winger nearly joined Leeds during the 2018-19 season from Swansea City but after a January move fell through, James instead joined Man Utd at the completion of the Championship campaign.

James made 74 appearances across all competitions for United, scoring nine goals in the process.

Article continues below

The Wales international was set to face increased competition for playing time this season after the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger has instead opted to move to Elland Road, where Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has finally landed his man.

Further reading