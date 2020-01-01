Leeds beat Tottenham to clinch £13m Koch signing

The Germany international follows hot on the heels of record purchase Rodrigo as Leeds continue to strengthen following their Premier League return

have confirmed the signing of Robin Koch, with the defender arriving in a deal estimated to be worth around £13 million ($17m).

Koch, 24, has impressed in the since moving from Kaiserslautern in 2017, earning his first cap last year against Belarus in the nation's European Championship qualifying campaign.

And he will now pursue his career with the Premier League new boys, who reportedly pipped Tottneham to the signature of the highly rated centre-back.

More teams

"Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Robin Koch from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for an undisclosed fee," the Whites revealed in a statement published on the club's official website on Saturday.

"The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024."

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Robin Koch from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

After losing out in the Championship play-offs in 2018-19 during Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa's first season at Elland Road, having led the table for a large part of the campaign, Leeds ensured their return to the top flight after a 14-year absence this summer by finishing top of the English second tier, 10 points clear of nearest challengers .

And they have wasted no time in strengthening their ranks as El Loco prepares to get to grips with the likes of , and the rest of the division's heavyweights.

Koch is the side's eighth new face of the current window, following hot on the heels of Rodrigo who became the club's record signing when he completed a move from earlier on Saturday.

Article continues below

Former Lorient goalkeeper Illan Mesler has also arrived at the West Yorkshire team, who have additionally signed a number of young faces including ex- trainee Sam Greenwood and teenager Cody Drameh.

Leeds mark their return to the Premier League with a baptism of fire, travelling to Anfield to take on runaway 2019-20 champions Liverpool on September 12.

The Whites then face Fulham and before hosting Manchester City in the fourth round of fixtures on October 3.