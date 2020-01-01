‘League Cup win wouldn’t convince Kane to stay’ – Bent worries for Spurs without Champions League football

The former Tottenham striker believes the England international is at the peak of his powers and deserves more than he is getting at present

Harry Kane is at the peak of his powers and will need more than a triumph to convince him to stay at , says Darren Bent.

The captain has long held a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in world football and, while he remains a deadly finisher in front of goal, he is also adding other qualities to his game at 27 years of age.

Kane is no longer required to be a focal point for club and country, with Jose Mourinho and Gareth Southgate surrounding him with other forward-thinking talent.

More teams

His passing range has been on full display in recent outings, with a productive partnership struck up with Heung-min Son at club level when it comes to registering assists.

Kane delivered on that front once again in his most recent outing, while also plundering two goals himself in Tottenham’s dramatic 3-3 draw with London rivals West Ham.

Bent, though, admits that it is going to take a lot more than creative freedom to keep a product of Spurs’ academy system in his current surroundings.

Kane has conceded in the past that personal ambition will lead him to weigh up his options if tangible success remains elusive in north London, with any number of leading sides around the world ready to throw open their doors if a transfer was to be sought.

“At the minute I think this is the best we have seen Harry Kane play, in terms of his whole all-round game and impact on the game,” former Tottenham striker Bent told talkSPORT.

“We have seen that he can score so many different goals, we understand that, but if you look at the assists he is making and dropping into midfield, creating chances for other people and doing defensive work as well.

“At the minute he is a complete package but I do fear for Spurs a little bit.

“If they go again this season and don’t win anything, as well as he is playing, what does he do? Does he stay there again for the sake of it because he loves the club or does he go onto another level?

“Someone of that quality, he needs to be playing in the .

“I’d probably give it one more year and see what happens.

Article continues below

“If he goes and wins a League Cup, is that going to be enough for him to go ‘right, I like what Spurs are doing and I’ll stay’? No.”

Spurs – who are into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup - are considered to have the perfect man at the helm in Mourinho when it comes to delivering a long-awaited trophy, with the Portuguese boasting an impressive CV.

He will, however, need to get Kane back onto an elite continental stage in order to prevent further rounds of exit talk from being sparked, with the 2020-21 campaign seeing Tottenham take part in the .