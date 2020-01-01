Larsson joins Koeman’s coaching team at Barcelona as Camp Nou reunions continue

The legendary Swede, who enjoyed a productive spell in Catalunya during his playing days, joins Alfred Schreuder in the Blaugrana backroom staff

have welcomed another familiar face back to Camp Nou, with the Liga giants confirming that Henrik Larsson is to form part of Ronald Koeman’s coaching team.

Another summer of change is being taken in by the Catalan outfit.

Struggles throughout the 2019-20 campaign led to two coaches being relieved of their duties, with Quique Setien heading in the same direction as Ernesto Valverde.

An SOS call has been put out to Koeman, with the Dutchman returning to a club that he helped to their first European Cup triumph during a memorable playing career.

He will not be the only iconic figure gracing the dugout next season, with Larsson set to slot in alongside him.

The Swede, who was a fearsome frontman in his day, joins Alfred Schreuder as part of Koeman’s backroom staff.

Larsson is another who spent time at Camp Nou when at the peak of his powers, with a move to Catalunya made on the back of a goal-laden stint at .

Schreuder y Larsson se incorporan al staff técnico de Koeman 💪🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 21, 2020

“FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson for their incorporation to the technical staff headed by Ronald Koeman. Both have signed until June 30, 2022,” read a statement released on the Blaugrana’s official website.

“Koeman and Larsson saw their paths cross as players, as they both played for between 1995 and 1997. Now, 23 years later, they will meet again at Camp Nou, where they both enjoyed glory as players. As a manager, Larsson has coached Falkenberg and Helsingborg in , his native country.

“In addition, Alfred Schreuder, born in Barneveld (Holland) on November 2, 1972 will also be part of the staff . He is an expert in strategy and boasts extensive experience in both the and . Schreuder has been part of the staff at , where he managed to qualify for the , and also of in 2018-19, where he worked with [Frenkie] de Jong and impressed a Europan audience by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“Henrik Larsson, born on September 20, 1971 in Helsingborg (Sweden), was a striker with a great nose for goals, unrivalled ability and intelligence in his movements and way of handling the ball. The Swede came to Barca in 2004 from Celtic Glasgow. During the two seasons that he wore the Barça shirt, he gave a great performance, playing 62 games and scoring 22 goals. With FC Barcelona he won a Champions League, two Leagues and a Spanish Super Cup.”