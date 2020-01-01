Lampard gives health update on Havertz after positive Covid test for Chelsea attacking midfielder

The Blues boss was without his big money midfielder for the Champions League clash with Rennes but his side still eased to victory

Frank Lampard says Kai Havertz has Covid-19 symptoms and that he is self-isolating but is not too unwell after missing 's 3-0 win over .

UEFA testing saw Havertz pull out of the squad on Monday and he will now need to isolate for at least 10 days, which rules him out of Chelsea's upcoming game with .

Due to being symptomatic, the 21-year-old will likely miss out of 's upcoming international games.

Lampard explained the timeline that saw the £62 million ($70m) signing from miss out on the midweek encounter.

"It showed up in the UEFA testing on Monday," Lampard said at Stamford Bridge. "We retested yesterday when we found out. Clearly everyone else in the squad is negative, so that is a good sign. I've spoke to Kai a couple of times since we found out.



"He's at home, he's isolating and he was very disappointed because he wants to play. He had some minor symptoms yesterday, his symptoms have escalated slightly today but he is fine. I spoke to him two hours before the game today and he's disappointed to be out.



"He's trying to do all the right things. It's just one of those things in the modern day with where we're at. Hopefully he isolates, does the right things and comes back firing."



Chelsea could have Havertz back after the international break when they face upon their return to Premier League action later this month.

In the absence of Havertz, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham formed a formidable attacking combination against Rennes, and Lampard was pleased with their performances.

He said: "The link up was good. I know Timo, from the many conversations I've had with him, that he is comfortable on the left side. In the early stages of the season we had one fit out-and-out winger. Christian [Pulisic], Hakim [Ziyech] were out and Callum [Hudson-Odoi] was getting match fit.

"We have options but those options were tight at the beginning of the season. I know Timo can do it and he gives the chance for Tammy or Oli to give their attributes as a central striker.

"The way we want to play in a 4-3-3 like today, you get plenty of opportunities as a left-side winger or inside winger to get into the box. It really suits him. We saw loads of fluidity in the front three as a whole today."