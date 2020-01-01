Lampard provides update on Chelsea interest in 'top player' Havertz

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star but their manager insists that a bid has not yet been made

Frank Lampard has revealed that while he considers star Kai Havertz to be a "top player", are yet to have made a bid for the 21-year-old.

The Blues have already agreed a £47.5 million ($59m) deal to sign Havertz's Germany international team-mate Timo Werner, with Lampard's side how being tipped to also land the Leverkusen sensation.

Havertz has starred in the over the course of the 2019-20 campaign and his form has alerted Europe's top clubs as they attempt to sign one of the world's most highly rated young players.

The likes of , , and have all been linked with the playmaker, who has scored six goals for Leverkusen since the return of 's top-flight in May.

Chelsea, though, haven't yet made a concrete offer for Havertz, with Lampard describing the forward as a "top player" but telling reporters ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with that no bid has been lodged.

He said: “He's obviously a top player, but to carry on from my answer before I'm certainly not going to comment on other players at other teams. And it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say."

When asked if an offer had been made, he said: “No. No bids have gone in.”

The west Londoners face Pep Guardiola's City side in what is their second game of the Premier League restart, with Chelsea having beaten 2-1 on June 21 to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Lampard will have almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain the only two first-team players unavailable.

The Blues were handed encouraging contract news on Tuesday after it was confirmed that both Willian and Pedro would be remaining at the club until the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Spaniard has agreed a pre-contract with Roma although is willing to risk injury and see out the season with Lampard's side, with Willian, whose long-term future remains unclear, also committing to a short-term extension.

Lampard refused to discuss the 31-year-old's position at the club beyond the 2019-20 season, with the likes of and Manchester United having been linked with signing the international on a free transfer.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table, five points ahead of the Red Devils, who face at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.