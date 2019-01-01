Lampard has an aura and will certainly return to Chelsea, says Derby owner

Mel Morris is delighted to have gambled on appointing the Englishman as Rams manager and expects him to return to Stamford Bridge in the future

Frank Lampard has an "aura" and will certainly return to in the future, according to owner Mel Morris.

Former star Lampard has thrived at Pride Park in his first senior managerial job since ending his glittering playing career.

The 40-year-old leads Derby in the final of the Championship play-offs on Monday, where they will face at Wembley for a place in next season's Premier League.

Lampard's efforts have seen him linked with the Chelsea job, with head coach Maurizio Sarri having failed to win over sections of the club's support and tipped to return to with .

And Morris thinks it is only a matter of time until Lampard heads back to Stamford Bridge.

"Frank has brought the buzz back to the place," he told the Telegraph. "He has created a special environment. It wasn't about him being a celebrity, it was about somebody giving us excitement. He has an aura, like all great managers.

"One day he is going to be [back] at Chelsea, I am sure, because of the legend he was there. The longer he is here with success, the easier it is to go there without risk because Chelsea is a big club with massive expectations.

"I would always be pleased we gave him the opportunity, proud of what he has achieved with us, and if that happened sooner rather than later I would just hope it works out for him. There would be absolutely no ill feeling and we'd understand it's probably an opportunity he couldn't turn down."

Let's go back to the start...



pic.twitter.com/s75KTGNwqY — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 26, 2019

Harry Wilson is another to be impressed by the Derby boss, the Liverpool loanee having enjoyed a fine season under Lampard's guidance.

Having been used both as a winger and as a central attacking player, the 22-year-old now hopes to win the trust of boss Jurgen Klopp.

"I think when your manager is such a legend in the game, you've got to take everything you can off him, whether it's something to improve on or it's a pat on the back," Wilson told the Guardian of Lampard.

Article continues below

"It is only going to benefit me because now I don't necessarily play on the wing; I play either side, number 10, central midfield.

"There is a loan guy called Jools [Julian Ward]; I am in touch with him and he reports back to the [Liverpool] manager. I have had a few texts off [Jurgen Klopp]. It's good to know you are not being forgotten.

"I wanted to come to a good football team so I could showcase what I could do. Hopefully, the manager has seen the games on TV and I've made a good impression. I'll go back there in pre-season; what happens from there I don't know."