Lampard defends Chelsea fines: I'm not a dictator, Azpilicueta helped me set them!

The Blues boss addressed a leak from inside the club that happened over the international break

manager Frank Lampard says that the fines implemented by the club since his arrival are a collaboration between the staff and the squad.

Over the international break, an unsolicited picture showed the hefty nature of the financial punishments players can expect to suffer if they transgress dressing room regulations, including a £20,000 fine for being late for training.

Blues players can also be fined £500 a minute for being late for team meetings, with the money gathered from the fining system mostly going to charities of Chelsea's choosing.

Lampard was keen to say that he expects discipline, but that he is not overly harsh on his players after agreeing the system with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

"I can understand it might sound harsh. It’s not harsh if you’re not late. It’s nothing," Lampard told reporters at Cobham Training Centre. "That’s one thing. I think we put in the discipline for one reason.

"My only concern when that came out was it makes me look like trying to be Mr Tough Guy. I’m not. We spoke with the players and I gave the list to Azpilicueta when we set out the fines.

"In fact, I was asking him if there were any areas you see because I wanted to know what happened last year, whether the players were happy, were they not. That came into the picture as well so it’s certainly a bit of a joint effort.

"Maybe the numbers were chosen by myself to a degree. I do think discipline is an important thing and I’m very happy to work with the players. I want to be successful. I expect them to look after each other on the pitch and when they train, so I expect them to respect each other in terms of turning up.

"If you talk about coming late to training, we arrive at 10 and we start training at 11. If you’re late for training, you’re like an hour and 15 minutes late without any excuse, that’s quite a big deal if you’re preparing for a game against Man City the next day.

"I know the fines are relative. People can have their own mind. But the players are certainly big in the setting up of that and I think it’s important to have discipline in the workplace. They were part of the process.

"I’m not here to be a dictator and make things difficult. We’re here to be successful as a football club and discipline’s part of it and I worked with them in putting it together. The fine money goes to charities and it said on the form about having certain team get-togethers.

"We haven’t had any of those. Predominantly it will go to charities of our choice. I don’t mind as long as it’s good causes."

Chelsea travelled north on Friday ahead of their trip to in Premier League action on Saturday, and Lampard says his brief spell at the Etihad Stadium late in his career opened his eyes to going into management.

"It wasn’t a priority because I feel whatever would be would be after my career and I didn't want to take my eye off the ball," he said. "Some players take their coaching badges at a younger age.

"I didn't feel like I had the time, in my mind and physically, to do all that. So it was very firmly in the back seat. But at the time I was trying to look around me more and see things from a different side, which was less as a player and more about how I’d work with people around me.”

Lampard will face both City and Pep Guardiola for the first time as a manager, despite having lined up against the Catalan coach's teams as a player, notably as the Blues beat en route to winning the 2012 .

“We went toe to toe with them, our certain style against their fantastic style, and I think they were absolutely right up there,” he said.

“I won’t say it was a pleasure, but it is a pleasure to look back on and see the quality and having felt the quality of the teams. The feeling at Camp Nou, and when we played a bit, was that they would squeeze the life out of you on the ball so you had no time.

"So you would spend the whole time defending the quality that they have and how they move the ball so quickly and so well. So that was something when you talk about experiences and how you want to be when you become a manager, playing against his team was certainly an experience that you want to take forward.”