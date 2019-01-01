La Liga top scorer Messi wins record-equalling sixth Pichichi Trophy

The Argentine star finished the season with 36 league goals - an incredible 15 goals ahead of second-placed duo Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema

Lionel Messi has won the Pichichi Trophy for the sixth time after finishing the season as 's top scorer with 36 goals.

It is the third time in a row the star has received the award and sees him equal the record for most wins that was set by former star Telmo Zarra 66 years ago.

Messi finished clear at the top of the chart, scoring both of his side's goals as they finished the campaign with a 2-2 draw at , putting him 15 goals ahead of second best Luis Suarez and striker Karim Benzema. No player has ever won the Pichichi by such a clear margin - the previous record of 14 was set in 1986-87 by Hugo Sanchez.

The star is also on course to win the European Golden Shoe for the third consecutive year and sixth in his career. He has scored four goals more than nearest challenger Kylian Mbappe, who seemed to put some pressure on Messi in the race by scoring a double in 's 4-0 win over . The French striker can still narrow the gap as he has one game left to play for PSG this term.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 36 =2 Luis Suarez Barcelona 21 =2 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 21 4 Iago Aspas 20 5 Crhistian Stuani 19 6 Wissam Ben Yedder 18 7 Borja Iglesias 17 8 Antoine Griezmann 15 =9 Jaime Mata 14 =9 Jorge Molina Getafe 14 =9 Charles Eibar 14 =9 Raul de Tomas 14

With a tally of 50 in 49 games in all competitions, this is the fifth season in which Messi has reached at least half a century of goals. He will get a chance to add even more to that figure when Barca take on in the final as they look to end the season with the domestic double.

As well as a prolific goal scorer, Messi has been a consistent creator for the Catalan side this season, chipping in with 19 assists in all competitions. His 13 in La Liga is the joint best alongside Sevilla star Pablo Sarabia.

The attacker's incredible form has put him among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or again this season. The five-time winner of the award finished fifth in the running last year as he and Cristiano Ronaldo's long hold on it was brought to an end by Luka Modric.