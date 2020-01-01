La Liga Matchday 24: Basque & Valencia derbies top the list

In La Liga Matchday 24, Los Blancos will look to maintain top spot while Barcelona's Quique Setien will face an old rival in Jose Bordalas

Leaders, will look to stay ahead of the rest in a weekend which also includes a clash of philosophies at the Camp Nou and derbies in both the Basque Country and Valencian community.

Zinedine Zidane’s table-topping side will go looking for a sixth successive La Liga Santander win on Sunday evening when they welcome to the Bernabeu in what could be the first outing of 2020 for fit-again Belgian international Eden Hazard. Celta have just one point from their last seven La Liga visits to the Bernabeu, although Oscar Garcia’s team moved out of the bottom three last weekend with a merited win at home to .

welcomes on Saturday afternoon with the Blaugrana team yet to lose this fixture. The visitors, however, have also never come to the Camp Nou sitting third on the table, after winning each of their last four La Liga games. There’s extra spice too as the rivalry between coaches Quique Setien and Jose Bordalas dates as far back to 2013.

La Liga's weekend action begins Friday evening at Mestalla with , unbeaten at home all season, welcoming an Atletico team which has won just three times on the road in La Liga this term. The two historical rivals are separated by just two points and three places in the race for the top four positions, while both also have big games coming next midweek.

Saturday’s early game is in the Balearic Islands where 18th placed Mallorca will want another of their stirring home performances at Son Moix when they welcome Dperotivo , who have moved clear of the bottom three with a run of just one defeat in their last four La Liga games.

against later on Saturday is a Valencia Community derby which has taken on an extra edge in recent seasons. Los Granotas (Levante) won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August thanks to a double from local hero Roger, so the Yellow Submarine will be out for revenge this time out.

Granada against on Saturday evening is a meeting of two teams who have recently come out of difficult runs of form - but know they need to keep accumulating points to maintain their currently useful gap to the teams below them.

Sevilla’s previously strong form has slipped in 2020 so the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan crowd will want a big performance on Sunday lunchtime as their team welcome an side who are unbeaten in four La Liga games under new coach Abelardo Fernandez.

against brings together two of La Liga Santander’s most unpredictable teams. 19th placed Los Pepineros have won three of their last four at Butarque, while 13th placed Betis have just one win on the road all season.

Sunday’s Basque derby at should be extra special for captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who was born close to the inland club’s tight Ipurua stadium and has two La Liga goals against his hometown team.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams will also recognise his surroundings at Osasuna later on Sunday, as Los Leones’ centre-forward grew up in Pamplona and has already scored two La Liga goals against his hometown team.

Watch La Liga Santander live this weekend on SuperSport 7.