Is Nigeria darling & ex-Arsenal star Nwakali back on track?

The playmaker has certainly taken the scenic route in his career, but having found his way to the big time, he finally has a chance to show he belongs

After 62 minutes of ’s creditable draw away at in their opener, Kelechi Nwakali crossed the chalk at the Estadio De La Ceramica to earn his first minutes in top flight football for close to three years.

What transpired was a relatively uneventful half-hour, but it hardly mattered. It was enough that, finally, this symbol of hope and expectation in Nigerian football circles now appeared to have his career back on track.

This is, after all, the most recent anointee for the throne of Jay-Jay Okocha, 's last truly great on-ball dazzler.

As with a number of previous pretenders, Nwakali came by this higher calling on the back of performances at youth level, named the outstanding player at the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in , a tournament that also announced team mates Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Since that affirmative moment, Nwakali has walked a path more checkered than gilded. A dream move to Premier League side , on the recommendation of Gunners and Super Eagles legend Kanu, proved misguided as, despite erstwhile manager Arsene Wenger being a fan of his talents, the inability to secure a work permit prevented him from making any kind of impression in .

As is often the case for young players in this predicament, there began a series of loans. First to MVV Maastricht in the Eerste Divisie (the Dutch second division) where he impressed, despite a lack of discipline in central midfield leading to him getting shunted out to right wing.

He scored two goals and laid on three assists in 29 appearances, helping Maastricht to the Promotion Play-offs, where they ultimately fell to Roda JC at the final hurdle.

Still, it represented a strong enough showing that, come the following season, he wound up in Eredivisie anyway, joining VVV-Venlo on loan for the 2017/18 season. Despite scoring on his league debut for the border club, he found appearances much harder to come by in the top flight though, starting only twice and making nine appearances in total in the first half of the season.

This led Arsenal to recall him, before then sending him back to Maastricht for the second half of the season. There, he perked right back up, scoring four times in 16 appearances from midfield to once again help the club to the Promotion Play-offs, where they fell short yet again.

Having twice proven capable of exemplary performances if trusted, albeit at a lower level, Nwakali's next choice of destination would be crucial: get it right, and there was the potential for him to go full supernova.

B was not that right move.

Having gone there with the understanding he would be joining up with the first team in no time, the reality of playing with the reserves was deeply disappointing for the player.

“After three months of training with the first team, it wasn't looking like I would join the first team any time soon,” he would later tell the BBC. “I regret making the move.”

All of that uncertainty from never being able to put down roots anywhere led to the perception of him suffering a little, and while he has explained visa issues left him stranded in a couple of occasions, it really did not help his cause a great deal that his social media activity portrayed him as footloose and carefree, interested more in fashion than graft.

However, while all of that led many to question his appetite for the top, there have been few doubts over his actual talent. Some of that is to do with the curious infatuation Nigeria has with latent, untapped potential – it is one which, for instance, pervades even socio-economic discussion – but there is also the fact that, from time to time, Nwakali has offered glimpses of his abiding technical quality.

Tempted to write this lanky, languid playmaker off, memories of his virtuoso performance in the 2018 friendly against an side featuring the likes of Fernando Torres, Thomas Partey and Angel Correa rise unbidden from the subconscious.

There was also an eye-catching display against Sudan in an Under-23 qualifier in Asaba in 2019, where he absolutely ran the show in a 5-0 demolition job.

Talent, like energy, is neither created nor destroyed, and so hope has lingered far longer than it might have.

Perhaps this is the reward then.

Nwakali, in one of the major European leagues, strutting his stuff in only his sixth match since rescinding his Arsenal contract and signing with modest Huesca in the summer of 2019.

He's playing a deeper role than many of his believers would prefer (this reads like something that also befell a certain 'new Okocha' of the era just past), but he's playing nonetheless; a welcome change in fortune that could just be the catalyst he needs to finally begin to prove he belongs at the top level.