'Kylian Mbappe, son of a b*tch!' - Real Madrid fans vent anger at PSG star during Champions League trophy parade

The Frenchman's decision to reject the Spanish club was still on the supporters' minds despite their European success

Real Madrid fans seemed more interested in insulting Kylian Mbappe than celebrating their team's Champions League success on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team returned to Madrid with the famous European trophy after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

But when it came time to share their joy with the public, they found that a large number of supporters were still too upset about being rejected by Mbappe, who turned down Madrid to continue his career at Paris Saint-Germain.

What did Real Madrid fans say about Mbappe?

While the squad stood on stage in front of a huge crowd of supporters, the ceremony was interrupted by chants.

Brazilian defender Marcelo was giving a speech but he was cut off wid-way through as the Madrid faithful began shouting in unison: "Kylian Mbappe, son of a b*tch".

Why did Mbappe reject Real Madrid?

Mbappe had long been expected to leave PSG to join Madrid this summer when his contract in France expired.

His mother revealed that there had been agreements in place with both the Spanish and French sides and that it would be up to Mbappe to choose.

He subsequently signed a three-year deal to remain with the Ligue 1 champions, saying that there were sentimental reasons behind his decision to remain in his homeland.

Mbappe insisted that he could still move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future as he said that his dream of playing for the club is "never over".

