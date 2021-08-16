Kwesi Appiah: Crawley Town snap up Ghana forward

The 31-year-old has sealed a move back to England after playing in the Indian Super League last season

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah has signed for English lower division side Crawley Town, the club have announced.

The former Crystal Palace man is set to play for the fourth tier club after sealing a season-long deal on Monday.

He was last on the books of Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

“Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Ghanaian forward, Kwesi Appiah, on a one-year deal with an option for a second, subject to international clearance,” Crawley wrote on their official website.

“The striker has fantastic experience, playing expansively throughout the EFL and most recently in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United, where he netted three times in eight appearances.

“Our new addition was contracted at Crystal Palace for five years from 2012, after joining from Margate, to 2017 when he made a permanent move to AFC Wimbledon.”

Last season, Appiah made eight league appearances for NorthEast United, starting in six of the matches.

He did show his worth in front of goal, scoring in matches against Odisha, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City.

“Kwesi is a good addition to the club, he has a good footballing CV and is a very experienced player who knows some of the lads from playing with them earlier on in his career, I hope he enjoys his time here,” Crawley manager John Yems said.

Club chief executive Erdem Konyar added: “We are delighted to add Kwesi to our ranks. Kwesi brings good experience and adds further quality to the team. I wish him the best in a Crawley shirt.”

Appiah who has spent the entirety of his England career playing in the lower divisions is no way new to League Two football, having previously featured for Aldershot Town, and AFC Wimbledon.

His last appearance in the competition, though, came during the 2014-15 when he was on the books of Cambridge United.

A full Ghana international, Appiah, who featured for the Black Stars at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, will hope to earn a return for international duty as the next continental gathering in Cameroon in January beckons.