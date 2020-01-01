Kwasi Okyere Wriedt: Ghana and former Bayern Munich striker delighted to score against Ajax

The German-born striker reveals his joy of finding the back of the net against the Dutch giants

striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is ecstatic to have scored for Willem II Tilburb against Amsterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old came to the rescue of Tricolores in the matchweek 14 home fixture as his 54th-minute effort cancelled out Antony's 4th-minute opener for the visitors to ensure a 1-1 draw.

It was his second goal for Willem since sealing a three-year transfer from German heavyweights in July.

"I know the qualities of my team and the result was possible," Wriedt told Brabants Dagblad.

"It is a dream for me to play against these kinds of teams. Ajax is the best club in the , played in the . But that is great for our entire team, not just for me.

"I used my body to keep the defender away from me and put the ball in front of my left foot. Then I fired in hard and low. That's like I often do, yes. If I can shoot with the left, there is always something possible."

Wriedt has made four appearances for Willem so far, his career with the Dutch side slowed by an injury picked up shortly after joining the side.

He will be hoping for his fifth appearance and third goal in the Netherlands when league action resumes against VVV on January 10 after the Christmas break.

The forward no doubt has eyes on a recall to national duty when Ghana take on and Sao Tome and Principe in their first batch of assignments of the New Year in March.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Hamburg, Wriedt earned his first call-up for the country of his parents for friendly matches against and in 2018.

He has since been unable to add to his tally of international call-ups, having struggled for first team opportunities at Bayern Munich, for whom he made just two league appearances since the 2017-18 German season.

He was eligible to feature for before deciding to pledge his future to the four-time African champions.