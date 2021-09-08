'A reward for his dedication' – Kwambe on Musa’s 100th Nigeria cap

Having featured against the Blue Sharks, the Super Eagles’ captain became the third international centurion the country has produced

FC Tulsa star Solomon Kwambe says Ahmed Musa’s 100th Nigeria cap is a reward for his dedication to Super Eagles’ cause.



The 28-year-old became an international centurion having featured in the three-time African champions’ 2-1 defeat of Cape Verde in Tuesday’s World Cup qualification encounter.

With that, he joined Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo in the hallowed Nigeria ranks.

Weighing in on the Fatih Karagumruk star’s feat, Kwambe, who played with Musa in the senior national team between 2012 to 2016, claims it was not surprising to see his compatriot achieve that laudable feat.

“Musa deserves whatever he has achieved in Nigerian football so far because he is such a dedicated player who is always available when Super Eagles call,” he told Goal.

“Not until I read it in the news, I actually thought he had surpassed the 100 international caps mark because he has been in the national team setup for a long time.

“That been said, I strongly believe this feat is a reward for his dedication and unrivalled services to the senior national team. There will never be another Ahmed Musa.”

Kwambe also discusses what Musa’s presence means to the Nigerian national team and the virtues upcoming generations can garner from him.



“He is a team player, a friend of everybody and one who has a winner’s mentality. Be it a training match or competitive game, Musa wants to win all the time,” he continued.

“The younger generation has a lot to learn from him because Musa is humble, cool-headed and very accommodating.

“This personality is also exhibited during international matches as he tries in his own way to make everyone feel comfortable.

“I feel the current Super Eagles squad are very lucky to have him in their midst.”

Should the ex-CSKA Moscow and Leicester City player – who has 15 international goals to his credit - feature against the Central African Republic in October, he will match the mark set by Enyeama and Yobo.

Musa shot into international prominence after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 Wafu Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

He made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.