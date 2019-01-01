Kwabena Owusu: Cordoba snap up Ghana forward from Leganes

The 22-year-old is set for another spell in the Spanish third division after completing a loan transfer from the La Liga club

striker Kwabena Owusu will spend yet another season away from parent club , this time with Cordoba.

The 22-year-old has been farmed out to the third tier side on a season-long loan due to a lack of playing time at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

It is his fourth straight loan stint since joining Leganes in 2017.

"C.D. Leganes and Cordoba C.F. reached an agreement for the loan of 22-year-old Ghanaian forward Owusu Kwabena," the elite division outfit announced on their official website.

"The young African player will participate in Second Division B with the Andalucian squad."

Owusu first signed for the Spanish fourth division side Toledo after leaving Ghana for Europe in 2016.

In 2017, he moved to Leganes on a five-year deal but he is yet to make a competitive appearance for them.

The attacker was first sent out to Real Oviedo in the second tier and then to FC Cartagena.

Last season, he played for Salamanca, scoring 10 goals in 25 league games in the third division.

Owusu's good form earned him a call-up to Ghana's U23 side and a series of fine performances in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

He did well to secure a spot in Ghana's squad for the recent (Afcon) in .