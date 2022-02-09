Kuffour: Bayern Munich legend makes new Ghana management ahead of Nigeria duel

Former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has been named in the new Ghana management committee ahead of their clash with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off in March.



Also on the team is King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grusah, who recently made news for his revelation of being warned by Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to stay away from matters surrounding his international future.



The management appointment is one of two major announcements made by the Ghana Football Association on Friday, the other being the appointment of Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo and former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton as technical leaders of the Black Stars for the upcoming double-header.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed vice-president Mark Addo as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee,” the Ghana Football Association has announced on their official website.



“Other members of the committee include Kwasi Agyemang – vice-chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



“The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the technical team, the medical team and the playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.”



The new management set replaces an old order which was dissolved following the Black Stars underwhelming performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the four-time champions exited in the first round after finishing bottom of their group.



Eyes on returning to the World Cup for a fourth appearance, Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the play-offs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 24.



Three days later, the Black Stars travel to Abuja where they play as guests of the Super Eagles. Then the aggregate winners over both legs earn a ticket to represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar.



Qualification will hand Ghana a return to the global showpiece following failure to make Russia 2018.