Kudus Mohammed and Ibrahim Sadiq score in Nordsjaelland draw with Hobro

The Ghanaian duo registered their names on the scoresheet in Sunday’s entertaining draw

Kudus Mohammed and Ibrahim Sadiq were among the goalscorers in FC Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw away to Hobro in the Danish Superliga on Sunday afternoon.

Flemming Pedersen’s side was winless in their last three league games, losing all of them, and they started on the back foot after Emmanuel Sabbi gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute.

Nordsjaelland did respond 10 minutes to the break, thanks to Kudus who converted from the penalty spot.

Time was ticking away and Sadiq – who came on as a 72nd-minute substitute for another Ghanaian in Isaac Atanga, popped up with the lead for the visitors in the 89th minute after being assisted by Magnus Kofod Andersen.

A first win since October 20 was looking like a done deal for Nordsjaelland, but Edgar Babayan had the final say from the penalty spot late in the game. Kudus was booked before the spot-kick was taken for arguing with referee Mikkel Redder.

Article continues below

Kudus and Ibrahim have featured 12 and 10 times respectively for Nordsjaelland this season, scoring a combined seven goals.

The result sees the Wild Tigers remain in ninth spot, three points from the final championship play-off spot.

Kudus will be teaming up with the national team for the first time ever when the Black Stars tackle in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers on Thursday evening.