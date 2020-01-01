Kouassi: Genk sign Ivorian midfielder after unsuccessful Celtic spell

The Belgian outfit has exercised the option to make the Ivorian midfielder’s stay permanent, bringing an end to his three-year period in Scotland

have announced the signing of Eboue Kouassi on a four-year deal from , after convincing the club during his loan spell.

He temporarily moved to the Luminus Arena on a six-month deal in January, and they triggered the option to buy with a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Kouassi made four appearances for Genk during his loan spell, which include three starts and one substitute appearance in the Belgian First Division A before the league came to an abrupt end a fortnight ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Genk ended the 2019-20 campaign in second place behind which guarantees them a place in the qualifying round.

“KRC Genk have activated the option to buy midfielder Eboue Kouassi, 22,” the club statement read.

“The Ivorian midfielder is taken outright from Celtic. Kouassi has now signed up until 2024.

“Due to a minor injury and the coronavirus crisis, he has only played in four games so far, but Kouassi was in the starting XI for three games and completed the 90 minutes in the last two.

“He was able to convince everyone at the club of his qualities.”

The move brings an end to his unsuccessful stint in where he managed just 22 appearances across all competitions for Celtic in three years.

The 22-year-old's stay at Celtic Park was marred by fitness issues and he struggled to break into Neil Lennon's team who won the Scottish Premiership for a ninth time in a row this season.

Kouassi joined the Bhoys on a four-year contract from Russian Premier League outfit Krasnodar in January 2017 and he won three Premiership titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups within three years.

The Abidjan-born midfielder started his playing career in the West African nation at Académie Symbiose Foot d'Abobo before securing his first move abroad at Armenian club Shirak in 2014.

Later that same year, the Ivorian moved to to team up with Krasnodar's youth team before making his first-team debut in May 2016 during a Premier League win against Amkar Perm.

Kouassi is yet to make his international debut for but he was invited for their 2018 World Cup qualifying fixture against and an international friendly match against in 2016 where he was an unused substitute.