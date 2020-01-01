Kondogbia reveals 'great pride' after being handed No 4 shirt at Atletico Madrid

The former Valencia midfielder will follow the likes of Santiago Arias and Carlos Gamarra by wearing the number after joining Los Rojiblancos

Geoffrey Kondogbia is ready to get started with , with the African saying he takes “great pride” in becoming the latest player to wear the shirt.

The Central African Republic midfielder completed a €10 million move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as a replacement for Thomas Partey who joined .



He will wear the No 4 shirt, and the former Milan and man revealed he feels proud of his new team as he gets ready to begin his Los Rojiblancos career under manager Diego Simeone.

“I’m excited to be here with you, with this club. It really a source of great pride to be able to wear this shirt. I can’t wait to put it on for the first time,” Kondogbia told club media.

“It’s always hard to talk about yourself. I think I can bring hard work and commitment to the club, teammates and fans.

“That’s the main thing. Maybe I’ll be able to bring other things too. I haven’t been able to work with [Diego Simeone] until now.

“From the outside, you can see someone who has been competing at the highest level for many years.

“He shares his values with his players, such as commitment and hard work. These things are very important if you want to reach your goals. Those are the words I think of when I see the coach.”

The 27-year-old is also delighted to reunite with international Yannick Carrasco in Atletico Madrid as both players were teammates at side AS Monaco. He also expressed his readiness to play a role in the club’s success.

“Yannick and I have enjoyed great times in the past. Now its time to live the present and future,” he continued.

“I’m happy to have him again as a teammate, because he’s a great boy – personally and professionally.

“The club and its fans have a family feel to it. I also spoke to the president. The first thing that comes to mind is that this is a family-oriented club.

“Its all about hard work and commitment as I said before and humbleness. Those things are very important in football and especially in life. To me, being able to wear this shirt is very special.”