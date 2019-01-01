Kompany confident he will sign Man City contract extension

The veteran defender expects to remain at Etihad Stadium for at least one more year, as he nears the end of his current deal at the club

captain Vincent Kompany is confident of signing a new contract extension with the club before the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has only featured in 13 Premier League matches during the 2018-19 campaign, slipping behind the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi in the squad pecking order.

Kompany has struggled with a string of injury issues in recent years, but he has still managed to have a big impact on the pitch during City's pursuit of the quadruple - with 25 appearances across all competitions under his belt this term.

Goal revealed in February that the centre-back was set for a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, and he has now seemingly confirmed his stay during an interview with talkSPORT on Monday.

Guardiola has previously stated that Kompany's services would not be retained for "sentimental reasons", however, he has no plans to move on just yet.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be playing next season," the international began.

“I’m part of the family now, so we’ll deal with this situation as a family.

“We might agree or disagree but it won’t change any of the relationships between me and the club.

“But it’s not a priority right now, one guarantee is that I will be playing an trying to win more trophies.”

The reigning Premier League champions are currently embroiled in a fascinating title race with Liverpool, while also negotiating their way through the latter stages of the and .

With a huge doubleheader against looming, Guardiola's squad could be stretched to its limits as the fixture list starts to pile up.

Fortunately, the Spanish boss has enough strength in depth at his disposal to cope and Kompany's presence could again prove vital.

The towering defender says that he is still relishing the challenges of playing for one of Europe's top sides while putting in the necessary work on the training ground to make a significant contribution.

“I enjoy facing the challenges in the Premier League and Champions League and I enjoy playing against and with players of such quality as well,” he added.

“When you get to the twilight of your career you enjoy it twice as much, and that’s what I’m doing.

“Behind the scenes, I just keep grafting on and it allows me to be able to come into games and enjoy doing a job for the team. I’m really enjoying every minute at the moment.”