ISL fixtures revealed, Kolkata Derby on November 27
The Indian Super League (ISL) season will kick-off on November 19 with ATK Mohun Bagan clashing against Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal will play their first match on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.
The much anticipated Kolkata Derby will take place on November 27, in what would be their second match of the season. Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai City FC will begin their campaign on November 22 against FC Goa.
115 games will be played during the season with the first round of matches ending on January 9, 2022. The remaining schedule will be announced in December. All the matches will be played across three venues in the state of Goa.
In this season, there will be a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday doubleheaders. However, the regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.
Let us take a look at the opening fixtures of each of the 11 participating teams.
|
CLUB
|
OPPONENT
|
DATE
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Kerala Blasters
|19/11/2021
|Bengaluru FC
|North East United FC
|20/11/2021
|Chennaiyin FC
|Hyderabad FC
|23/11/2021
|East Bengal
|Jamshedpur FC
|21/11/2011
|FC Goa
|Mumbai City FC
|22/11/2021
|Hyderabad FC
|Chennaiyin FC
|23/11/2021
|Jamshedpur FC
|East Bengal
|21/11/2021
|Kerala Blasters
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|19/11/2021
|Mumbai City
|FC Goa
|22/11/2021
|NorthEast United
|Bengaluru FC
|20/11/2021
|Odisha FC
|Bengaluru FC
|24/11/2021