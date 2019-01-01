Klopp: Usually I'm half-p*ssed 20 mins after the game!
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is accustomed to winning trophies, but a Champions League crown is his first with the Reds and he admits he is normally “half-p*ssed” during the celebrations.
A long wait for major silverware at Anfield is finally over after seven years.
Klopp had led his side to three major finals prior to a meeting with Tottenham in Madrid, only to come unstuck in all of them.
He now has tangible success to support the progress he has overseen on Merseyside, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi finding the target in a 2-0 win over Spurs.
Jubilant scenes from the Reds players and coaching staff greeted the final whistle at Wanda Metropolitano, but there were no alcoholic beverages to be found.
Klopp told BT Sport when quizzed on the lack of beer in his hand, which is customary in his native Germany: “I don't know, it's usually 20 minutes after the game and I'm already half-pissed, I didn't even get a water.”
