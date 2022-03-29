Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent a thank you note to Caoimhin Kelleher's former club Ringmahon Rangers after the goalkeeper's starring role in the Reds' Carabao Cup success.

Klopp's side beat Chelsea on penalties at Wembley at the end of February, with Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty as it ended 11-10 following a 0-0 draw.

Kelleher played an important role during the game, and the shootout as he scored from the spot, and his match-worn jersey was also donated to Ringmahon.

What has been said?

What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out. pic.twitter.com/Rcw5wo3bB0 — Ringmahon Rangers (@RingmahonRanger) March 28, 2022

Klopp's note says: "To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers, thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He's done you proud! Cheers."

Ringmahon Rangers also tweeted: "What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final Liverpool winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to John Gibbons from The Anfield Wrap for sorting us out."

How has Kelleher done for Liverpool?

Kelleher joined Liverpool from Ringmahon back in 2015 and went straight into their youth setup before working his way up the ranks.

He was promoted in 2019 to the first team and has mostly played a back-up role since, usually featuring in cup competitions and providing cover for first-choice Alisson.

This season has seen Kelleher make eight appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and he played a major role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup win.

