Klopp says no decision made over Kabak's Liverpool future as loan deal nears end

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are yet to make a decision over the future of on-loan defender Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey international has made a decent impression since joining from Schalke on the final day of the winter transfer window in February.

Kabak has made 13 appearances for the Reds, but is set to miss the final game of the season, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, through injury.

What has been said?

Liverpool boss Klopp spoke glowingly about the 21-year-old on Friday, and said a decision will be made on whether to make his move permanent once the season is over.

Liverpool have the option to sign Kabak, it is understood, for a fee of around £18 million ($24m).

Klopp told reporters: “Ozan was absolutely incredible, he did a great job. Not to forget he is a young, young boy with incredible experience already. He has been with different clubs, moved early from Turkey to Germany and played at two big clubs in Germany in difficult situations which were obviously not his fault, we could all see that when he arrived here.

“Yes, he took a little bit of time to adapt but he did super things for us. I don't know how many games out but against Leipzig he was incredible, we knew how good Leipzig could be.

“About the future, we will talk about it and decide about it after the last match. There is obviously enough time for that, nothing else really to say about that.”

Kabak wants to stay

Kabak has said he would like to remain a Liverpool player, though with the Reds strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, and all three of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip set to return from injury in pre-season, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool make their move.

“It’s Liverpool. Of course I want to stay,” Kabak told reporters this week. “These five months have been very valuable for my career, my personality. I have met with very good people, very good footballers.

“I have worked with a manager like Jurgen. Now I have a lot of experience with these stars. I would say they are stars. There are a lot of stars on our team. Even to train with them makes you better.

"Jurgen has not said anything yet [about my future]. We don’t speak about this topic so far. This is a huge club. I am very proud to wear this jersey so far. Every moment, every single minute, I am proud.

“We will see what is going to happen next season, but whatever it is I have really enjoyed it and appreciate what everyone has done for me.”

