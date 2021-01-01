Klopp pays respects to Alisson after father's death

The Brazil international will return against Chelsea after missing the weekend win over Sheffield United on compassionate leave

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his respects to Alisson as the goalkeeper mourns the passing of his father.

Jose Becker drowned last week at the age of 57 while swimming at a dam in the south of Brazil.

Alisson has since been granted compassionate leave by Liverpool, missing his side's victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, but he is likely to return on Thursday to meet Chelsea.

What was said?

"So to the most difficult sentences I have written in this publication since I arrived here," Klopp wrote in his programme notes prior to the Premier League clash at Anfield.

"I refer of course to our goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It's been almost impossible to speak about it in public, to be honest - just too hard. But maybe I can write it better.

"The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it. In the city of Liverpool, throughout this country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much. Bereavement is too common just now.

"But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic. No one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments, I know I'm not adequate.

"So instead I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family. The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's father is the person his son is and has become. He honours him every day in his life.

"We must give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moment also. Our supporters should know that he feels their love and compassion.

"Ali has the strongest faith of anyone I've ever met, so he knows they will be together again to celebrate all the new special memories he creates from now on."

Farewell to a Reds legend

Klopp also paid tribute to Ian St. John, a Liverpool stalwart in the 1960s and 70s who passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

"I've used this phrase, or a version of it, many times previously; football can feel like the most important of the least important things in life. It feels appropriate again tonight - not just for Ali, but for the family of Ian St. John also, a true LFC legend who we lost earlier this week," he added.

"For those who have suffered loss, this wonderful game of ours can still bring escape, energy and joy.

"As always, we look to do our best and play in a manner that makes our people proud. Until we see each other again."

Further reading