Klopp offers update on Jota injury as Liverpool forward races to be fit for Euros
Jurgen Klopp has offered a further update on Diogo Jota's foot injury, with the Portuguese forward facing a race against time to be fit for European Championship duty after seeing his domestic season brought to a close.
The 24-year-old, with 13 goals to his name in a productive debut campaign at Anfield, will not be figuring again in the efforts of Jurgen Klopp's side to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
He will, however, still be hoping to feature for his country at a major international event this summer, with defending champions Portugal set to open their Euros quest against Hungary on June 15.
Editors' Picks
- Barcelona's UEFA Women's Champions League triumph can inspire runners-up Chelsea
- Inter financial crisis: Could Lautaro, Lukaku & Conte really leave San Siro this summer?
- Suarez late show keeps Atletico in control as La Liga's ludicrous title race goes to the wire
- Alisson Wonderland! Liverpool goalkeeper's magic moment keeps Champions League dream alive
What has been said?
Asked whether Jota could sit out tournament football, Liverpool boss Klopp told reporters: "Diogo, I don’t know actually.
"As I said, it is not too serious but as always, you have to wait [to see] how it develops, how it heals.
"It is a little bone in the foot and we have to see. I think he will now be in a boot for two weeks or so and when he gets out of the boot then the doctors will check how it developed, how far the progress is, so I don’t know that but of course, it is not a top moment."
Any other knocks for Liverpool?
The Reds have been ravaged by untimely injuries this season, with best-laid plans having to be ripped up on a regular basis.
On-loan defender Ozan Kabak is among those to be nursing a knock at present, as he endeavours to put himself in contention for a permanent transfer in the summer.
The Turkey international played no part in a thrilling 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, but Klopp says the 21-year-old could figure again in an ongoing bid to secure a seat at European football's top table.
The German tactician added when quizzed on another of his stricken centre-halves: "Ozan, no. No for the long-term [injuries].
"Ozan isn’t in the long-term [injuries] but nobody is coming back, I think."
The Reds, who sit fifth in the Premier League standings but are just one point back on Chelsea, will return to action on Wednesday when taking in a trip to Burnley.