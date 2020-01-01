Klopp: Liverpool will have some fun with exceptional Jones

The England U19 international produced a standout display against Lincoln City and the German head coach is excited by his potential

Jurgen Klopp says Curtis Jones is "an exceptional talent" and that " will have some fun" with the teenage midfielder as he develops his all-round game in the coming years.

The 19-year-old produced a star turn during Liverpool's 7-2 Carabao Cup third-round win over Lincoln City on Thursday, scoring twice as the Premier League champions set up a fourth-round clash with next week.

It was only Jones' 16th appearance for Liverpool's first team but Klopp suggested the midfielder can expect to feature more regularly if he continues to perform at such a high level.

More teams

"I think each game is ideal for Curtis to play in because of the quality he has, the skills he has," Klopp told a media conference.

"First half, really good. Start of the second half, really good. And then there is still space for improvement, obviously.

"Both goals were difficult. I think the second goal, the first touch was absolutely exceptional. It was slightly deflected, but that's just exceptional.

"I think everybody knows my opinion about Curtis. He is an exceptional talent and we will have some fun with him, I'm pretty sure, in the future."



Takumi Minamino also impressed for Liverpool, adding to Xherdan Shaqiri's opener with a sublime effort from outside the area and then claiming his second shortly after the interval.

While Klopp was pleased with his potency in front of goal, he was also quick to praise the international's relentless energy.

"I loved Taki's game tonight; it was absolutely outstanding and he was involved in so many situations," Klopp added.

"More and more, I think we all realise where his qualities are. Wherever he will play in the end, he will end up in the centre. If he plays on the left wing or the right wing, he will play in the half-spaces or the centre because that's where he has his real strength.

"The opponent had to kick off seven times [after Liverpool's goals] and the first guy who chased the opponent again when they received the pass was Taki.

Article continues below

"He set the rhythm for all these pressing and counter-pressing situations, so I really, really liked his game tonight."

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday before hosting them again at Anfield later in the week, although no firm date for their next Carabao Cup outing has been set as of yet.