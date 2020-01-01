Klopp: Liverpool cannot replicate Premier League dominance of Ferguson's Man Utd

The Reds are on one of the most dominant runs the English game has ever seen, but the German knows it cannot last forever

Jurgen Klopp has warned fans not to expect their side to replicate the dominance of Sir Alex Ferguson’s .

Liverpool look nailed-on as Premier League title winners, with only two points dropped from 21 games in their remarkable season so far.

Under Ferguson, United won 13 English titles – a hegemony which Klopp doesn’t believe is possible in the modern day.

"To be honest, I don't think it is possible to get to their level of dominance ever again,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's match against Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday.

"It is now more likely that the other clubs will compete for different things because of the financial power of a lot of teams.

“This kind of up and down changes of the squad [we see now] means a dominance like Liverpool and United had before is unlikely.”

Liverpool’s near-untouchable form this season has led to some commentators drawing parallels between Klopp’s side and some of Ferguson’s best teams.

Though the is beyond Liverpool's grasp, the and are still on the table – and few would be brave enough to write off the Reds winning a treble this season.

Klopp isn’t interested by such comparisons, though, and says he has too much experience under his belt to be surprised by them.

“I don’t read these things,” he said. “It does not feel ‘ooh’ because it is Sir Alex Ferguson. I could not care less.

“I had a similar situation in Dortmund in 2011 where we were surprisingly good and the questions were similar and all the stories were sensationally positive. I could nearly walk on water.

“Whatever comparisons are made I will only think about long after my career is over. It does not affect me and so far, it does not affect the boys.

“We have made a few good decisions and that is why we have got better and our players are getting better, that is why we are coming up.

Article continues below

“But I say a team like Leicester has proper power now too with the typical top six and it makes it even more difficult.

“I wouldn't say United in their time won a lot of games 4-0 or 5-0 but they were predictable wins, and that is clear.

“We won a lot of games 1-0 or 2-1 and had to really dig in properly to do so, so I don't see this type of thing.”