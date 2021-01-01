Klopp isn’t ‘under that much pressure’ despite Liverpool wobble, says Barnes

The Reds legend can appreciate why a German coach at Anfield has been cutting a frustrated figure, with an uncharacteristic dip being endured

Jurgen Klopp is not “under that much pressure” at Liverpool regardless of what happens from this point in the 2020-21 campaign, claims John Barnes.

The German tactician has enjoyed a memorable spell at Anfield, with Champions League and Premier League crowns claimed under his tutelage.

More major honours were expected this season, but an unfortunate run of injuries have conspired against the men from Merseyside.

With key players ruled out and tactical tinkering required, Liverpool have been knocked from the loftiest of perches.

They remain in the hunt for more domestic and continental honours, but the highest of standards have started to slip.

A five-game winless run in the English top-flight was brought to a close last time out in a 3-1 victory over Spurs, but the Reds still find themselves playing catch-up.

Barnes cannot see any questions being asked of Klopp if Liverpool end the campaign with a whimper, with frustration in the dugout over recent weeks understandable given all that has gone on.

“Jurgen Klopp was under the most pressure in his first couple years when he wasn't winning any anything. But, having won the Champions League and the Premier League for the first time, I don't think he's under that much pressure,” Reds legend Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“The frustration comes from how fickle football can be. I feel the same way, in terms of what he's done what they've won, and the fact that they’re going through five or six [bad] games.

“The situation at the back really works against the way we play. Anybody who knows anything about football knows that is the biggest reason [for the dip in form] – because of the injury situation.

“I've said all along that our best 11, 12, 13 players can compete with anyone. If we lose a couple of those players, I’m not saying we would struggle but we won't be as consistent.

“And I think his frustration is around how quickly some people have now started to question the desire or [suggest there is] complacency – which is not in Liverpool whatsoever.”

Klopp is tied to a contract at Liverpool through to the summer of 2024, with his intention being to walk away from the most demanding of roles once that agreement comes to a close.