Klopp: I wasn't drunk on Liverpool's trophy parade – Alisson drank all my beers!

Fans thought the German boss had had one too many on the bus, but he insists the shot-stopper had swiped his brews

Jurgen Klopp has responded to claims that he was drunk during 's trophy parade, insisting that he only had two beers due to goalkeeper Alisson having drank the rest of the supply.

The Reds ended the 2018-19 season as champions of Europe, a year on from suffering heartbreak in the final of the same competition against .

And with the storied Merseyside club having endured a long-term silverware drought, fans of the Anfield side could be forgiven for taking their celebrations a little too far.

Klopp, however, insists that he was unable to overindulge as Liverpool toured through the city, claiming that a certain Brazilian shot-stopper had beaten him to the punch.

“By the way, people thought I was drunk on the bus,” the German boss told reporters. “But I was not, I had only had two beers. I just looked drunk – all the beers I should have had, Ali [Alisson] had!”

Sinking a few cold ones would likely have been far down Klopp's list on the day, however, with the enormous turnout and sheer magnitude of the noise from fans providing more than enough euphoria to go around.

And, having gone so far to fall at the final hurdle a year prior, the manager admits that the celebrations were just that much sweeter.

“Last year my agent called me on holiday and said, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘Fine. I am over it. I could not feel better if the cup was next to me’. Now I know that was a lie. It is a big difference when the cup stands next to me!

“I had that plenty of mornings [this summer] waking up and realising it is still true. The special story of not winning it the year before, it made it unbelievable.

“My career is like that. At we didn’t get promoted twice, then we were promoted the third time. That was like it made the party three times better. It was better for Dortmund not to be champions a year earlier than we were. It was the right time.

“And now I think this was our right time because we were ready as a team. The season before we were a big surprise to everyone and ourselves. This time was not like this.”