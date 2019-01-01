Klopp: I don’t dream about the Premier League title & Liverpool must fight for it

The Reds boss landed Champions League glory last season and is hoping to complement that with domestic success in the 2019-20 campaign

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that he does not “dream about the title”, with the boss aware that his side are going to have to “fight” to land a Premier League crown in 2019-20.

The Reds came agonisingly close to tasting top-flight glory last season, only to be pipped to the post by by a solitary point.

Domestic disappointment was countered by European glory, with Klopp guiding his side to a triumph in Madrid.

The German insists he never concerned himself too much with claiming a Premier League title and is not about to change his ways.

"No, I don't dream about the league title," he told Sky Sports. "I didn't dream of the Champions League final and we won that!

"But we are working on it. We are in a better position than we probably would have expected before the start of the season. Are we already through? No. That's it.

"What we have created so far is a proper basis, and that's what we have to work with. The hardest period ever will come again, November, December, crazy the games we play.

"We need to be lucky in some moments, we don't have influence on everything, but what we can influence is a specific performance in a specific game. That's what we try to do.

"We have to fight for it. There are no guarantees. It's allowed for everybody else to dream, but somebody has to work."

Klopp and Liverpool are rightly proud of their efforts from 2018-19, but there is a determination within a star-studded group to ensure that focus remains locked on the future and not stuck in the past.

"It's a nice memory, was wonderful and was great, but it's history," added Klopp on a sixth European Cup success for the Reds.

"It's a nice part of life absolutely but nothing else changed really. Probably the best summer of my life.

"It will be difficult again in the Champions League. But we know about how important self-confidence is, and what gives you confidence is when the things you do work out. They worked out, obviously.

"The boys started the season with a different mindset, more convinced about themselves. I still think we have a lot of space in that department where we could be more convinced about ourselves and more natural."

Liverpool, who eased past 4-1 in midweek continental competition, will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they play host to .