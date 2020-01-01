Klopp embodies Liverpool and made dreams come true, says Alexander-Arnold

The Reds are six points from the Premier League title and the 21-year-old says it is all down to his "mind blowing" coach

Jurgen Klopp is making dreams come true at and "embodies" the club, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says.

The Reds are closing in on a first Premier League title in 30 years as they sit 22 points clear of at the top of the table with nine games to play.

international Alexander-Arnold says the holders owe a great deal of their recent success to the German coach.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "To think back to where the club was when he took over to now, all the players and what level we were at whether he bought us or helped us come up from the academy, the things he's done to the whole club have been mind-blowing.

"To change the whole club, to change everyone from doubters to believers, to get everybody thinking the same way, believing the same way and having the same dreams.

"He just embodies the whole club. Even without being from the city, the country and being local, he just clicks with the club. He does it with every person - the fans, the staff and the players.

"You've got to respect the things he does. Every person who has been involved with him can only thank him as much as possible. The way he develops the people around him to making their dreams come true and helping them do what they want is amazing.

"He is someone who will always be special to the club and to me personally."

Liverpool make are back in action for the first time since March when they take on local rivals on Sunday.

Victory against the Toffees will put the Anfield side within three points of claiming the crown and Alexander-Arnold says they remain fully focused on doing the job despite the long delay.

"If you can imagine your ultimate dream and being so, so close to it - two steps away from it really - and someone saying: 'You need to wait over 100 days then you might get it'. It was quite frustrating," the 21-year-old added.

"But the league position hasn't changed, our mentality hasn't changed and that is to win every game, push boundaries, break records, win the league and be remembered.

"You have to wait so long to win the league, then when you do it, you have to wait so long to celebrate it properly. The things we see on that day, though, will hopefully be things we will never forget."