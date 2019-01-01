Kiren Rijiju appointed Sports Minister of India

Rijiju succeeds Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for the post in his second term under the Narendra Modi government

One of the significant faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northeastern region of , Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports.

The 48-year-old, also sworn in a Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the new cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has during the last five years served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Rijiju successfully retained the Arunachal West seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He graduated in law from the University of Delhi and served as a member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission from 2000 to 2005 at a raw age of 29.

Re-elected from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rijiju tweeted, "My heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for reposing faith in me to be a member of his Council of Ministers. I sincerely thank @AmitShah ji along with karyakartas & well wishers across ."

Meanwhile, former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and BJP leader Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore being left out of the cabinet also took to Twitter in order to lavish his thanks to Modi for his term while praining the Prime Minister for his for his "vision, energy and commitment to our great nation".