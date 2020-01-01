'Kingsley sets the tone' - Flick praises Bayern winger Coman after RB Leipzig draw

The France international registered a hat-trick of assists to earn a point for his side in a thrilling match

coach Hansi Flick has highlighted the importance of Kingsley Coman to his side in the wake of their 3-3 draw with on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger set up all three of his side's goals as they shared the points with their rivals.

Coman now has five assists to complement his two goals in the league and has struck three times and set up a further two in the .

More teams

With Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa and Serge Gnabry also in the squad, Flick is spoiled for choice in wide positions, but he says Coman is an example for the rest to follow.

"We have four wingers of very good quality. At the moment Kingsley is the one who sets the tone, radiates a goal threat and assists," he told reporters.

"I would like everyone to have this level."

Asked for his thoughts on his side's latest performance, Flick said: "On the one hand we have to be satisfied [with the result]. The important thing was that we didn't lose the game. It was a wild game.

"We gave away some easy goals. Maybe that has something to do with us having to change more often. But we also scored three goals and came back twice."

He continued: "When you play like us, it's important that you keep pushing back. They were relatively easy goals, but we also scored three goals again. We came back, even led once.

"Sure, the 2-2 goal was not a good time for us right before the break. The 3-2 right after the break made the second half a little more difficult, but the team came back anyway.

"The workload we've had for a year has been insane, what the team does purely in terms of mentality is good.

Article continues below

"The fact that there is tiredness in the squad is understandable, but we still have one or two weeks, we have to see that we defend our place in the table."

Bayern are in action again on Wednesday when they host in the Champions League. The European champions have already guaranteed first place in Group A.

Three days later, a Bundesliga match at Union Berlin awaits.