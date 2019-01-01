'King Kazu' Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 51

The former Japan international is not done yet, having inked a new contract for 2019 with the Japanese side

The seemingly never-ending career Kazuyoshi Miura is set to continue on for at least one more year.

Japanese second-tier side Yokohama FC have announced an extension of the contract with 51-year-old, giving him the chance to extend his own records.

Miura, who broke Stanley Matthews' record as the oldest professional to score a goal in 2017, retired from international football 18 years ago with 89 caps and 55 goals for Japan.

"I updated the contract for 2019 season," he said after signing the new deal. "Thanks to everyone who always supports."

The veteran forward started his career with Santos and spent several years in Brazil before returning to his homeland in 1990 and seeing off the likes of Gary Lineker and Zico to be named MVP in the inaugural J.League season three years later, and is the only player still active from the first season of the J League.

Miura was also named Asian Player of the Year in 1993 but was controversially left out of Japan's 1998 World Cup squad, despite scoring 14 goals as the country qualified for the first time.

This season will mark his 34th year as a professional player, but the legendary striker has no plans to slow down.

Miura doesn’t see the field nearly as much as he once did, playing in just nine league matches last season, all as a substitute, while starting twice in the Emperor's Cup.

“When you are 51 years old, you lose power; fitness is very complicated,” Yokohama’s Brazilian manager Edson Tavares told the New York Times last year. “I have to be honest with him. When it’s possible, I use him.”

But that hasn’t stopped him from pushing on to continue living the professional dream.

“I will not waste it for one minute, one second,” Miura vowed. “I think that I want to go face-to-face with football and go to daily training with maximum power."

The goals have also dried up, with the once-prolific frontman having failed to find the net for the club last year.

But with his birthday just around the corner – Miura turns 52 in February – you wouldn't put it past him to set a new record for the oldest professional to score a goal at some point in 2019.